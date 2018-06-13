ENGIE Greens Power Consumption of Smart Energy Decisions' Renewable Energy Sourcing Forum

The announcement marks the second Smart Energy Decisions conference ENGIE has supported with RECs in 2018, further illustrating the energy leader's commitment to promoting sustainable strategies. The certificates supplied at each event represent the environmental attributes or benefits associated with a specific quantity of energy generated from a renewable source, such as wind or solar.

Ken Cowan, Vice President of Solutions Sales and Marketing at ENGIE North America, said, "As the demand for decarbonized energy continues to grow both nationally and globally, we are proud to demonstrate our ability to provide customers with a range of renewable products that support a more sustainable future. Our supply of RECs to Smart Energy Decisions is one of many opportunities we are incorporating into environmentally responsible energy management solutions, and we're proud to support the Renewable Energy Sourcing Forum in this regard."

ENGIE's capabilities in renewable products span from RECs and green power supply to custom structured solutions and traditional and virtual power purchase agreements to support the development of new renewable generation assets. The Solutions Sales team integrates these capabilities with energy efficiency, information services, demand response, and distributed generation opportunities to optimize supply, demand, and operations and achieve energy management targets.

John Failla, Founder and Editor of Smart Energy Decisions, said, "We're honored to have the continued backing of ENGIE – a leader in the world's transformation to a low-carbon energy economy. Our aim at Smart Energy Decisions is to deliver the information and resources required to accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions. ENGIE's position in the market complements that commitment as we work to drive change in support of the energy transition taking shape in today's power markets."

The Renewable Energy Sourcing Forum is an invitation-only conference designed to help large energy users build and execute renewable energy sourcing strategies. The biannual event is operated by Smart Energy Decisions, a web-based information resource dedicated to delivering commercial and industrial consumers news, analysis, research, and opinions that drive more informed decisions.

For more information on Smart Energy Decisions, visit www.smartenergydecisions.com.

About ENGIE in North America

ENGIE manages a range of energy businesses in the United States and Canada, including electricity generation and cogeneration, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution and sales, retail energy sales, and services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy use and expense.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, towards a world more decarbonized, decentralized, and digitalized. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation in particular from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure, and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers (individuals, businesses, territories, etc.). Innovation, digital solutions, and customer satisfaction are the guiding principles of ENGIE's development. ENGIE is active in around 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of 66.6 billion in 2016. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

