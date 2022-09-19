ENGIE IMPACT PREVIEWS 2022 NET ZERO REPORT, IDENTIFIES URGENT CLIMATE ACTIONS FOR CORPORATIONS AND GOVERNMENTS

Ahead of Climate Week NYC 2022, ENGIE Impact Stresses Cost of Climate Inaction is a Real, Bottom-Line Risk Citing Barriers to Implementation that Must be Overcome

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Impact , a leader in sustainability transformation solutions and an official partner of Climate Week NYC 2022 , today announced the publishing of a preview of the company's forthcoming 2022 Net Zero Report. The preview, which summarizes initial insights gleaned from a study involving key leaders from hundreds of the world's largest corporations, points to some encouraging signs in our global response to climate change and the urgent need for decarbonization. But barriers to implementation are preventing operational progress en route to net zero targets.

"The human and financial costs of climate change will only increase if we fail to act now to save our way of life and our planet," said Mathias Lelievre, CEO ENGIE Impact. "We're previewing our latest original research, the ENGIE Impact 2022 Net Zero Report, in conjunction with Climate Week NYC to efficiently reach as many corporate and climate leaders as possible. Helping organizations understand the barriers to implementation and how to overcome them is both the theme of the Climate Week and our ongoing mission at ENGIE Impact. We are eager to share our findings and our expertise to accelerate the global sustainability transformation necessary for our net zero future."

The forthcoming ENGIE Impact 2022 Net Zero Report is the company's latest proprietary research, offering a current state-of-affairs accounting of our global climate response and keen insights into progress achieved and barriers holding back corporate climate action. Initial insights reinforce major topics being addressed at Climate Week, including:

Leadership and Accountability – Unlike other strategic initiatives, decarbonization requires ongoing active engagement by organizational leadership combined with operational-level execution and feedback.

– Unlike other strategic initiatives, decarbonization requires ongoing active engagement by organizational leadership combined with operational-level execution and feedback. Global vs. Regional Response – Effective decarbonization requires a global strategy, combining centralized data with regionalized action that takes into account local realities, such as energy maturity and the availability of renewables to sites.

– Effective decarbonization requires a global strategy, combining centralized data with regionalized action that takes into account local realities, such as energy maturity and the availability of renewables to sites. Innovative Financing – The investment necessary for decarbonization requires innovative models, such as green bonds or finance as a service, to which a majority of organizations do not yet have access.

– The investment necessary for decarbonization requires innovative models, such as green bonds or finance as a service, to which a majority of organizations do not yet have access. Gaps in Technology – Innovative technology necessary for decarbonization, especially in hard-to-abate sectors, is early in development and not yet available at sufficient scale, rendering investments risky at best, inaccessible at worst, yet alternative and immediate action is required.

"Our findings indicate that corporate leadership has committed to decarbonization and there has been some progress, yet there are still significant barriers slowing implementation," said Lelievre. "Accelerating sustainability is what we do at ENGIE Impact and through our research and our work with clients, one thing is clear: taking imperfect action now is far preferable to delaying implementation in pursuit of perfect solutions. Further, the initial steps on the decarbonization journey can offer very real business benefits – including risk reductions and competitive advantages – and done right, they can even be self-funding in the short term. The time to act is now."

To read the ENGIE Impact 2022 Net Zero Report Preview, please visit: https://www.engieimpact.com/insights/decarbonizing-companies-and-cities. The full report will be available at www.engieimpact.com later this year.

Combining the world's largest knowledgebase of energy-use data and a ground-breaking digital tracking and modeling platform with diverse expert knowledge and implementation expertise, ENGIE Impact helps organizations bridge the gap between setting aspirational sustainability targets and taking real action to achieve decarbonization goals.

ENGIE Impact supports some of the world's largest companies on their net zero journeys, among them Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Faurecia and 25% of global Fortune 500 brands. Over the last six years, ENGIE Impact has helped its clients collectively save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage. At the same time, they reduced GHG emissions equivalent to that of nearly 900,000 passenger vehicles operated for a year.

