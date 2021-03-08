ENGIE Lab CRIGEN and Ansys Accelerate Zero Carbon Energy

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

ENGIE, one of the world's leading suppliers of energy efficiency services, is helping companies transition to carbon-free energy by employing Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation solutions. With Ansys' physics-based digital twin technology, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN is developing an ultra-fast and high-fidelity platform to deliver the quality of 3D CFD results in real-time – reducing companies' costs, environmental impact and time to market.

When industrial equipment is inaccessible to physical sensors due to extreme conditions or cost, it becomes harder to predict maintenance requirements and identify efficiency improvements. These improvements are becoming more critical as companies are under increased pressure to conserve energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lessen their environmental footprint. Through its collaboration with Ansys, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN – the ENGIE Group's corporate center for R&D and high-level expertise – is developing an ultra-fast and high-fidelity simulation-based digital twin to maximize the efficiency and sustainability of industrial equipment to boost product reliability and evaluate new concepts in energy production.

Ansys® Twin Builder™ creates simulated replicas of in-service physical assets and presents relevant, high-fidelity information in real-time. These digital twins strengthen ENGIE Lab CRIGEN's zero-carbon strategic initiative, enabling engineers to control industrial processes, anticipate carbon reduction challenges and lower maintenance costs.

"ENGIE Lab CRIGEN is committed to meeting ambitious environmental goals as we help organizations transition to zero-carbon energy," said Guy-Alexandre Grandin, R&D project manager, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN. "Transforming existing technologies and innovating new solutions to meet this challenge is a time-consuming and cost-prohibitive process, and our platform needs an extremely high level of coupling between the real and the virtual world. With Ansys solutions, we can improve product performance during operation and provide insight into predictive analytics and asset performance management decisions, regardless of the environment."

"Ansys digital twins empower manufacturing companies to transform their businesses through cost savings, new revenue streams and process optimization," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer, Ansys. "Our combination of multiphysics and analytics models supports ENGIE Lab CRIGEN as it tackles the challenge of sustainability across corporations and governments and shapes the future of zero-carbon energy."

ENGIE Lab CRIGEN - part of the ENGIE Labs network - is the ENGIE Group's corporate center for R&D and high-level expertise devoted to green gases and new energy resources (hydrogen, biogas and liquefied gases), new energy uses (for towns, cities, buildings and industries) and emerging technologies (simulation, digital twin, immersive and collaborative solutions, computer sciences and AI, drones and robots, nanotechnologies and sensors).

ENGIE Lab CRIGEN conducts operational R&D projects and develops pilots on behalf of the New Corp, Métiers and Key Programs, Business Units (BUs) and external customers, with the goal of mastering tomorrow's technologies, bringing them to maturity, and preparing the energy transition. Its activities are also strongly focused on the implementation of innovative offers and solutions for improving the BUs' operational performance and building new revenue streams.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

