DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, is delighted to announce the launch of its Desalination Center of Excellence The initiative, in line with ENGIE's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2045, addresses the critical need for sustainable water solutions in a rapidly changing world.

ENGIE Launches Desalination Center of Excellence to Amplify Sustainable Water Solutions

The Center was launched in the UAE on 10 December at COP28, in alignment with COP's 'Food, Agriculture, and Water' thematic day. The launch event saw the participation of several high-profile attendees, including water and desalination experts, c-level executives from regional and global companies, as well as government ministers and officials.

Through the Desalination Center of Excellence, ENGIE aims to secure access to sustainable water for people so that future generations flourish and live in harmony. Through the center, ENGIE endeavors to unleash the group desalination know-how and experience to drive strategic and operational decisions. With ENGIE currently producing 5,800,000 m³/d of desalinated water daily, the Center is positioned to play a crucial role in meeting the growing global demand for water. It aims to address this challenge by utilizing the desalination capabilities it has developed in the region.

Latifa Lahsine, Head of the Desalination Center of Excellence at ENGIE said, "With more than 30 years of experience, ENGIE stands as a leader in desalination and potable water solutions. We are proud to launch our Desalination Center of Excellence, a hub dedicated to address and promote solutions for water scarcity and a carbon neutral world. By adopting a collaborative approach with our key stakeholders, the Center serves to foster a resilient approach for shared water challenges. We envision a future in which all communities and industries in the region thrive on sustainable, clean, and safe water resources."

The Center aspires to be a global example for excellence in desalination, propelling the advancement of technology and sustainable water solutions through stakeholder collaboration, innovation, research, education. The Center will initially focus addressing the desalination market needs and challenges through technical watch and research and innovation programs, enhancement of the RO membrane based technology being of importance. The Center will also focus on promoting energy efficiency, investigating alternative applications of brine water treatment options, and studying the environmental impacts of desalination.

With over three decades of desalination expertise, ENGIE has established a robust presence in the GCC region, managing a diverse portfolio of 19 desalination assets, four of which are currently under construction. The launch of the Desalination Center of Excellence underscores ENGIE's commitment to the region and cements its role as a global champion in the energy transition.

About ENGIE Group

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

