ENGIE launches Ellipse, world's most comprehensive carbon intelligence platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the Climate Week, ENGIE announced today the launch of Ellipse – its net zero carbon platform to accelerate global decarbonization efforts. ENGIE's Ellipse offer is the world's most comprehensive carbon intelligence platform on the market enabling businesses to track their emissions in real-time, design decarbonization strategies, chart their progress and optimize sustainability investments. It is tailor designed to be integrated into existing digital ecosystems, bringing carbon net zero strategies to the forefront of corporate programs.

As an expert in the field of decarbonization, ENGIE developed Ellipse in response to climate commitments increasingly growing over the last few years with average annual emissions reduction target increasing three-fold from 2005–2017.

ENGIE's Ellipse offer is a pioneering solution for organizations that need access to advanced data analytics that provide an accurate representation of their carbon output to execute on aggressive climate goals and accelerate global sustainability transformations. Organizations currently struggle with managing vast amounts of carbon-related data, or lack carbon reporting infrastructure, rudimentary scope 3 reporting strategies and the necessary inhouse talent to drive efforts forward. Ellipse mitigates these issues by providing a unified, accurate view of carbon emissions across an organization's entire portfolio and supply chain.

"As a global leader in the zero carbon transition, ENGIE developed Ellipse in support of businesses faced with the growing urgency to reduce carbon emissions and implement a strategic action plan," said Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO. "A true sustainability transformation requires significant investment, organizational transformation and a reimagining of business strategies, alongside the continuous consolidation of disparate data. Ellipse works as a strategic tool to help organizations make informed decisions and reach their net zero emission goals."

ENGIE's Ellipse offer allows organizations to:

Build an Accurate Emissions Footprint: The first step to decarbonization is understanding emissions data across scope 1, 2 and 3. By harnessing artificial intelligence and custom Application Programming Interface, Ellipse aggregates and analyzes dynamic data streams for a highly accurate view of emissions across an organization's entire value chain. Moving beyond the traditional annual reporting cadence, this real-time view will measure carbon as a true business performance indicator on an ongoing basis.

The first step to decarbonization is understanding emissions data across scope 1, 2 and 3. By harnessing artificial intelligence and custom Application Programming Interface, Ellipse aggregates and analyzes dynamic data streams for a highly accurate view of emissions across an organization's entire value chain. Moving beyond the traditional annual reporting cadence, this real-time view will measure carbon as a true business performance indicator on an ongoing basis. Integrate Project, Goal and Target Tracking: Intuitive visualizations within the platform connect project performance to expected outcomes, measuring return on investment, carbon impact and more.

Intuitive visualizations within the platform connect project performance to expected outcomes, measuring return on investment, carbon impact and more. Develop Engineering-Grade Scenario Modeling: Machine learning algorithms, built on insights from over one million facilities, enable carbon-first decision making amidst rapidly evolving market conditions.

Machine learning algorithms, built on insights from over one million facilities, enable carbon-first decision making amidst rapidly evolving market conditions. Create a 360° View of Scope 3 Emissions: By gathering vast amounts of data, organizations can identify hot spots and model supplier-specific mitigation scenarios.

Ellipse was developed by ENGIE Impact, an ENGIE entity that delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, that relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, the group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions.

ENGIE HQ Press contact: Tel. France: +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35 Email: [email protected] ENGIEpress ENGIE N.A. Press contact: Tel. US: +1 202 855 3705 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ENGIE North America

Related Links

engie-na.com

