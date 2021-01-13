ENGIE North America adds nearly 2 GW of Renewable Energy in the U.S. in 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America today announced it has added nearly 2 GW of renewable energy to the U.S. in 2020, as part of ENGIE's commitment to deliver 9 GW of renewable energy capacity globally between 2019 and 2021. These new clean energy capacities will offset nearly 2.1 million metric tons of carbon and bring ENGIE's renewables capacity to more than 3 GW in North America – enough to power 1.3 million homes.

The six grid-scale wind projects and two grid-scale solar projects contributed to the company's record pace of renewable energy development and construction. These projects are located in Texas, Kansas, South Dakota and Oklahoma. With the completion of these projects, adding 1.4 GW of wind and 0.4 GW of solar, and other projects in the U.S. and Canada, ENGIE now has more than 3 GW of renewable generation capacity in North America developed over the past two years.

"This was a historic year of construction for ENGIE North America," said Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, Executive Vice President responsible for the ENGIE Renewables' business line and CEO of ENGIE North America. "The rapid growth of our renewable energy footprint in the United States demonstrates ENGIE's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral future. With more than 10 GW of additional renewable energy projects currently underway in North America, we are just getting started in delivering on our mission to connect society and companies to clean, affordable, innovative, and resilient energy generation and the infrastructure to support it."

Globally in 2020, ENGIE commissioned 3 GW of new renewable capacity, bringing its total portfolio to 31 GW of gross renewable energy capacity – consisting of hydroelectric (~57%) as well as wind and solar (~43%). Renewables account for 30% of ENGIE's gross power generation capacity worldwide (101 GW).

The projects developed and built by ENGIE North America in 2020 in the US include:

Wind Projects:

East Fork, 196 MW, Thomas County , Kansas

, Kansas Las Lomas, 202 MW, Starr and Zapata Counties, Texas

and Counties, Texas Jumbo Hill , 161 MW, Andrews County, Texas

, 161 MW, Triple H, 250 MW, Hyde County , South Dakota

, South Dakota King Plains, 248 MW, Garfield & Noble Counties, Oklahoma

Prairie Hill , 300 MW, Limestone and McLennan Counties, Texas

Solar Projects:

Anson , 200 MW, Jones County, Texas

, 200 MW, Long Draw, 225 MW, Borden County, Texas

These projects contributed more than 3,000 construction jobs across 8 counties and 100 well-paying jobs in rural communities throughout the heartland in the United States.

The renewable energy resources of these projects have been contracted with several iconic companies in the retail, food and beverage, technology and educational sectors.

