ENGIE North America partners with Hannon Armstrong to secure $172 million of investment for distributed solar-plus-storage portfolio

HOUSTON and ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, announce a new partnership to jointly invest in a Distributed Generation (DG) portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage assets located across the United States.

The portfolio is comprised of a diversified set of community solar and commercial & industrial (C&I) ground-mounted, carport and rooftop solar and solar-plus-storage projects (around 70 MW in total) located across the U.S., including Massachusetts, Illinois, Vermont, California, Texas, and Arizona.

"ENGIE is pleased to partner with Hannon Armstrong on this portfolio, which further demonstrates ENGIE's leadership and strong commitment to climate action goals towards its clients. This new partnership reinforces the ambitions of our organizations," said Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, Executive Vice President, in charge of the Renewable and Hydrogen Business Units France, responsible for the Global Renewable Business Line and CEO of the North America Business Unit. "This program signals further forward momentum as we work alongside our customers towards a carbon neutral future."

"We are delighted to expand our programmatic relationship with ENGIE with this latest agreement," said Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Eckel. "This partnership highlights one of the key strengths of our historic core value proposition to clients of executing on scalable investment solutions for smaller, distributed clean energy projects that are essential to a climate-positive future."

The agreement will allow ENGIE to rely on committed capital by Hannon Armstrong through December 31, 2021 to finance DG assets across the U.S. ENGIE will retain partial ownership and provide development, construction, operational, asset management, and administrative services. Hannon Armstrong will provide capital to ENGIE through a unique structure that will bring efficiency to a forward flow of projects, leveraging tax equity financing through an upper-tier arrangement with Morgan Stanley. Hannon Armstrong's collaboration with Morgan Stanley on this portfolio represents an expansion of the firms' relationship in recognition of Morgan Stanley becoming the first U.S. bank to commit to disclosing portfolio greenhouse gas emissions and backing the push toward unified measurement of financed emissions via the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).

Distributed generation represents an important piece of ENGIE's U.S. solar-plus-storage market strategy as it represents a sizable share of the overall non-residential solar-plus-storage market. Distributed clean energy generation, including the community solar projects included in the portfolio, foster access to renewable energy and is a key component of the clean energy targets and ambitions of cities, communities, corporate and utility customers. ENGIE currently owns and operates approximately 300 MW of DG solar assets.

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.engie-na.com and www.engie.com.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate change solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com . Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong .

