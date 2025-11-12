ENGIE to Supply Planet-Friendly Power to AstraZeneca Texas Manufacturing Site

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Resources (ENGIE), a subsidiary of ENGIE North America, announced today a nine-year renewable energy supply agreement with AstraZeneca. Under the terms of an agreement that runs through 2034, AstraZeneca will procure renewable solar energy and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) through ENGIE to support its manufacturing operations in Coppell, Texas.

The retail supply agreement will source from the Tyson Nick Solar Project, a 114MW solar generator that is located 90 miles northeast of Dallas in Lamar County, Texas. This agreement represents a major step toward reducing environmental impact, avoiding an estimated 94,447 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of eliminating the emissions from burning 105 million pounds of coal. This initiative underscores AstraZeneca's strong commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship.

"This joint effort with AstraZeneca exemplifies how leading organizations can align climate ambition with meaningful action," said Anne-Laure Chassanite, CEO of ENGIE Resources. "We're proud to deliver renewable energy in support of AstraZeneca's decarbonization goals—and deeply grateful to the dedicated teams across both organizations whose expertise and collaboration made this agreement possible."

"By securing renewable energy for our Texas operations, AstraZeneca is proud to lead by example in reducing emissions and building a resilient supply chain," said Jim Fox, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Operations at AstraZeneca. "This partnership illustrates how innovative thinking, shared values, and action can accelerate the transition to cleaner energy, benefitting both our business and our communities."

AstraZeneca represents a strategic customer base for ENGIE. It is one of nineteen global pharmaceutical accounts and is one of the first to have its climate targets verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Net-Zero Corporate Standard.

"We are privileged to work with an organization so deeply committed to both human health and environmental sustainability," said Kristine Robak, Key Account Director at ENGIE Resources. "By delivering the benefits of renewable energy, we're proud to contribute to AstraZeneca's ambitious growth and sustainability goals as they expand their manufacturing capacity in the U.S."

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services.

