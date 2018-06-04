Engility achieves ISO quality management system certification

News provided by

Engility

07:30 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL), has achieved the International Organization for Standardization's 9001:2015 quality management system certification following a comprehensive ISO audit. The certification was achieved on March 28.

"This certification highlights the commitment of Engility's employees and leadership to constantly improve quality and better deliver mission-focused solutions to our customers around the world," said Gay Porter, vice president of Engility's Technical Solutions Group. "Our investment in training key stakeholders in quality management principles and processes is paying off."

ISO 9001 is a quality management standard that helps service providers meet customer satisfaction standards, work more efficiently, and enhance quality control processes. The ISO 9001:2015 defines the requirements for quality management systems. This internationally recognized standard aids in the design of quality services used to deliver on customer programs and requirements.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference.  Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years.  We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support.  To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:

Scott Fazekas

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-5068

Scott.Fazekas@engility.com

Investor Relations:

Dave Spille

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-6120

Dave.Spille@engility.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-achieves-iso-quality-management-system-certification-300657594.html

SOURCE Engility

Related Links

http://www.engility.com

Also from this source

May 31, 2018, 07:30 ET Engility to Present at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance...

May 18, 2018, 09:12 ET Engility CEO and Chairman Lynn Dugle leads discussion of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Engility achieves ISO quality management system certification

News provided by

Engility

07:30 ET