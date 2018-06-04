Engility achieves ISO quality management system certification

"This certification highlights the commitment of Engility's employees and leadership to constantly improve quality and better deliver mission-focused solutions to our customers around the world," said Gay Porter, vice president of Engility's Technical Solutions Group. "Our investment in training key stakeholders in quality management principles and processes is paying off."

ISO 9001 is a quality management standard that helps service providers meet customer satisfaction standards, work more efficiently, and enhance quality control processes. The ISO 9001:2015 defines the requirements for quality management systems. This internationally recognized standard aids in the design of quality services used to deliver on customer programs and requirements.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

