Engility and Building Homes for Heroes® announce wounded veteran who will receive mortgage-free home

"Recovery is difficult, and this gift from Building Homes for Heroes with the support of Engility makes a big difference," said Staff Sergeant Howard. "This is a life changing experience and we are truly grateful."

Staff Sergeant Howard is the second of two veterans the company will sponsor in 2018. The other veteran is U.S. Air Force Captain Gabriel Gonzalez of Tampa, Fl., who learned he is receiving a home during a ceremony in April.

"Two of Engility's core values are grit and determination and humble service, so it's fitting for us to honor and serve the men and women who most exemplify those standards," said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Staff Sergeant Howard joined the Marines from a desire to serve our country, and Building Homes for Heroes gives us the opportunity to honor that service."

The gifted home will be renovated to meet the physical needs of Sergeant Howard.

"Working alongside amazing corporations like Engility, Building Homes for Heroes is proud to be gifting one home every 11 days for injured veterans," said Andy Pujol, CEO and founder of Building Homes for Heroes. "Together, we are making our communities and country a better place, and we are so grateful for Engility's support for our nation's heroes."

In December of 2006, Staff Sergeant Howard was ambushed by enemy insurgents while deployed to Ramadi, Iraq. Knocked unconscious by an explosive, he sustained traumatic brain injury, lumbar strain, spine disorder and other wounds. For his service, he has been awarded the Purple Heart.

About Building Homes for Heroes:

Building Homes for Heroes was borne out of the heartbreaking terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Deeply affected by the tragic events that day, Andy Pujol, BHFH president and founder, pledged to serve his country by helping those who defend and protect it. Building Homes for Heroes was officially founded in 2006. They build, modify and enhance homes, and gift them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans and their families. Beyond gifting homes, they are helping military veterans and their families whose lives have been affected by severe physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of their service.

In 2016, BHFH gifted their milestone 100th mortgage-free home. For more information and for ways you can help, visit buildinghomesforheroes.org.





About Engility:

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

