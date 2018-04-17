Engility and Center for Cyber Safety and Education announce CyberWarrior™ Scholarships

Last fall, the Center and Engility created the program to provide military veterans with career development opportunities in cybersecurity, a field on pace to experience a 1.8 million workforce gap by 2022. The latest round of grants provides four qualifying returning military veterans with cybersecurity certification training scholarships.

"The overwhelming response we received after we announced the program last fall validates our belief that veterans and cybersecurity are a natural fit," said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO. "Through these scholarships, we're not only providing veterans with a viable option as they reenter the workforce but also putting them on the fast track to one of the most in-demand professions in the world."

The scholarship program is open to military veterans honorably discharged from one of the five branches of the military by July 13, 2018 or those currently serving as active members in the National Guard or Reserves. The scholarships will include everything the recipients need to prepare to become certified for a career in cybersecurity, including training classes, textbooks, study materials and exam vouchers for the (ISC)2® certification of their choice.

The four recipients of this round of the Cyberwarrior Scholarships will each receive an (ISC)² certification exam voucher and education package consisting of the following:



One (ISC)² certification exam voucher of the recipient's choice: CISSP, CSSLP, CCSP, HCISPP, SSCP or CAP

Hardcover or digital textbook

Hardcover or digital study guide

Practice tests

(ISC)² Direct in-person seminar or Live Online seminar (as available).

At the end of the training, the veterans will have enhanced opportunities to secure cybersecurity jobs with highly technical cyber skill sets, such as security analyst, security engineer, security auditor and security architect. The program focuses on six (ISC)² certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP®), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP®), HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP®), Certified Authorization Professional (CAP®) and Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP®).

Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Engility again to provide this deserving group the means to apply their unique skills to cybersecurity."

Qualified applicants may apply starting April 15, 2018 until 11:59 PM EDT on June 15 at https://isc2foundationscholarships.communityforce.com/Login.aspx. The scholarships will be awarded in July 2018.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

