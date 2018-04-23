Engility announces Building Homes for Heroes® recipient

"Receiving this home is overwhelming," said Captain Gonzalez's mother Miriam. "I can't thank Engility and Building Homes for Heroes enough."

Engility has assisted with home gifts for five wounded veterans in five years. Gonzalez is the first of two veterans who will receive a gifted home from the company this year.

"Our military heroes are men and women who eagerly responded to the call of duty to serve our country and defended American ideals of freedom around the world," said Lynn Dugle, Engility Chairman and CEO. "It is our privilege to serve them and their families now."

Nearly thirty percent of Engility's employees company-wide are military veterans. Engility employees are supporting the award of two veterans to receive mortgage-free homes this year.

"Building Homes for Heroes is proud to be gifting one home every 11 days for our nation's injured veterans, and we couldn't do it without the amazing support from corporations and organizations like Engility," said Andy Pujol, CEO and founder of Building Homes for Heroes. "They are a great group of people, and we are so proud to be associated with them in supporting our nation's heroes."

Gonzalez suffered his injuries in Iraq, and he has earned sixteen awards, many of which he received multiple times, including the Air Medal, received three times, the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal, received twice.

You can learn more about Building Homes for Heroes and its relationship with Engility at www.Engility.co/BHFH.

About Building Homes for Heroes:

Building Homes for Heroes was borne out of the heartbreaking terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Deeply affected by the tragic events that day, Andy Pujol, BHFH president and founder, pledged to serve his country by helping those who defend and protect it. Building Homes for Heroes was officially founded in 2006. They build, modify and enhance homes, and gift them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans and their families. Beyond gifting homes, they are helping military veterans and their families whose lives have been affected by severe physical injuries or psychological trauma as a result of their service.

In 2016, BHFH gifted their milestone 100th mortgage-free home. For more information and for ways you can help, visit buildinghomesforheroes.org.



About Engility:

Engility (NYSE: EGL) is engineered to make a difference. Built on six decades of heritage, Engility is a leading provider of integrated solutions and services, supporting U.S. government customers in the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space communities. Our innovative, highly technical solutions and engineering capabilities address diverse client missions. We draw upon our team's intimate understanding of customer needs, deep domain expertise and technical skills to help solve our nation's toughest challenges. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, and with offices around the world, Engility's array of specialized technical service offerings include high-performance computing, cybersecurity, enterprise modernization and systems engineering. To learn more about Engility, please visit www.engilitycorp.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media : Scott Fazekas Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-5068 Scott.Fazekas@engility.com Investor Relations : Dave Spille Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-6120 Dave.Spille@engility.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-announces-building-homes-for-heroes-recipient-300634817.html

SOURCE Engility

Related Links

http://www.engilitycorp.com

