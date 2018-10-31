Engility, Center for Cyber Safety and Education announce Fall 2018 CyberWarrior™ Scholarship recipients

Calasancio S. Fernandes from San Antonio, Texas

Carlos Goveo from Scottsdale, Arizona

from Alexander Hardy from Indianapolis, Indiana

from Bobby Swan from Belton, Texas

"I am proud to welcome the Fall 2018 CyberWarrior class into this key program," said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO, chairman and president. "The challenges facing our country require their skill, discipline and dedication."

The scholarship program is open to military veterans honorably discharged from one of the five branches of the military by October 26, 2018, or those currently serving as active members in the National Guard or Reserves. The scholarships include everything the recipients need to prepare to become certified for a career in cybersecurity, including training classes, textbooks and materials and exam vouchers for the (ISC)2® certification of their choice.

At the end of the training, the veterans will have enhanced opportunities to secure cybersecurity jobs with highly technical cyber skill sets, such as security analyst, security engineer, security auditor and security architect. The program focuses on six (ISC)² certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP®), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP®), HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP®), Certified Authorization Professional (CAP®) and Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP®).

"The demand for trained and certified cybersecurity professionals continues to rise," said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "We are excited to partner with Engility to help veterans so they can quickly step into those key roles as they transition back to civilian life."

Engility was recently named by Indeed as one of the best places to work for veterans. The company was ranked 13th in Indeed's 2018 Top-Rated Workplaces: Best for Veterans list.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

