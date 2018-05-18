Engility CEO and Chairman Lynn Dugle leads discussion of leadership in intelligence community

Hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), the purpose of the forum was to bring together leaders in the intelligence community to discuss the professional issues that women face in national security careers, the leadership track for females in the industry, and determine a path to increase representation of women in technology.

"One of the core themes of The New IC is expanding leadership opportunities for women," said INSA Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg. "As the chief executive of a premier services provider to the intelligence and national security communities, Lynn has expertise and insight that will resonate deeply with our attendees. She is a leader of great integrity and extensive industry leadership experience, making her an ideal keynote for this inaugural event. INSA is delighted to have her participation."

Dugle is well-recognized as a dynamic leader in a historically male-dominated industry, and she dedicates her personal time to causes that support female leadership, diversity, mentorship, and opportunities in science and education. She was the first industry leader to sign the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, which aims to cultivate workplace environments where all ideas are welcomed and employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion. Dugle has received numerous awards for her efforts, including last year's Washington Business Journal's distinguished "Women Who Mean Business." She was named one of the most influential leaders in government contracting in 2017 and 2018, and one of the Women Worth Watching in 2017 by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

"To see real progress in diversity and equality, women and men need the patience—and the courage—to explain, not just communicate," said Dugle.

