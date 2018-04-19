Engility demonstrating advancements in geospatial intelligence solutions at GEOINT Symposium 2018

"Federal geospatial intelligence organizations rely on Engility for critical expertise that enhances and informs missions that can range from national security to stopping poaching in allied nations," said Amanda Brownfield, senior vice president of Engility's Intelligence Solutions Group. "GEOINT offers us a unique opportunity to highlight advancements our team has made to deliver mission confidence and drive the future of U.S. geospatial intelligence."

Engility's core capabilities in systems engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning assist in detecting, identifying and analyzing mission data. Also, at GEOINT, the company will unveil its newest innovation, MetaSift™. Built on an open architecture, MetaSift is a highly versatile data analytics integration platform. Deployed now in the IC and in the commercial cloud, MetaSift intelligently processes content and surfaces information not readily available or obvious to analysts, enabling rapid specialized capability integration. Learn more at www.engility.co/metasift.

Other Engility capabilities and initiatives to be highlighted at GEOINT include:

Synthetic Analyst™ – Using proven mission-specific techniques, the AI solution augments threat detection, identification and response by applying machine learning and advanced analytics. Learn more at www.engility.co/sa.

IGAPP – As the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's broker for GEOINT App Store, Engility will demonstrate how it procures, vets and disseminates the latest mobile applications for the benefit of intelligence community and Department of Defense users. Engility will also announce the winners of the 2018 Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program Grand Challenge, an annual contest that challenges application developers to create a technology solution that addresses critical needs facing the geospatial community. Learn more at https://igapp.com/.

Building Homes for Heroes – In addition to demonstrating its technical capabilities, Engility will join the not-for-profit Building Homes for Heroes in honoring a local, Tampa wounded veteran. Learn more at www.engility.co/BHFH.

For more information about Engility at GEOINT visit www.engility.co/geoint.

