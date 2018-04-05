Engility helping to advance Fleet readiness at Sea-Air-Space 2018

"The U.S. Navy has relied on Engility to provide systems engineering, test & evaluation, program risk management and immersive training solutions for more than 50 years," said Scott Whatmough, senior vice president of Engility's Defense and Security Group. "We look forward to supporting the Navy for the next 100 years."

The company's core capabilities in systems engineering and integration, cyber, readiness and training, mission operations support, enterprise modernization and high performance computing provide the Navy with the support and solutions they need across program and system life cycles. Engility subject matter experts will be on hand in booth 1427 to demonstrate the company's capabilities and offer insight to benefit the Fleet, including:

Immersive Training Environment – Engility designs fully immersive, live, virtual and constructive training solutions to specific mission needs. Engility trains every Navy Battle Group to get ready to deploy.

Engineering and Fabrication – Engility's Engineering and Fabrication Facility, located in Hollywood, Md., provides design engineering, rapid prototyping and large-scale production manufacturing services.

Tactical Data Gateways – Engility is the largest provider of tactical data link gateways to the Department of Defense. Its Joint Range Extension has been providing common tactical and operational pictures to the US and Allied forces for more than 19 years.

Mitigating Risk through ROMA+™ – Engility's Risk and Opportunity Management Application plus Support Services is applied across many diverse programs and delivers accurate tracking of risk and opportunity information and report generation.

Cybersecurity and Systems Engineering – Engility is building in cybersecurity from the keel-up in the new Frigate-class ships.

