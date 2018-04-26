Engility names Aviation Mobile Apps and Kelly Technology as 2018 winners of the Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program Grand Challenge

"IGAPP offers a unique and very effective procurement model for geospatial data users," said Brownfield. "Acting as a broker for NGA by vetting and securing apps from commercial developers, we've seen acquisition time drop from years to months. The Grand Challenge is an excellent way to recognize the best of those solutions."

The IGAPP Grand Challenge is an annual contest where IGAPP-approved app vendors participate in a two-month "hackathon," building and delivering mobile apps addressing a variety of DOD-mission needs. In its third year, a record number of vendors vied for top place.

The Position Reporting app enables a user to instantly and discreetly send a distress message with an optional geolocation to a customizable contacts list via phone call, SMS or email -- without affecting mobile communication channels. The app also gives users the ability to create and receive "geo-fenced" areas from a mobile device and automatically send a customized emergency notification without any further inputs from the user. The Oceans Now app provides a holistic picture of the most current ocean conditions, weather forecasts, surface conditions and atmospheric data. The image leverages a variety of sources and is viewable in a user-configurable, geospatial, rotatable and zoom-able 3D globe.

About IGAPP

NGA's IGAPP, conceptualized and provisioned by Engility, bridges the gap between NGA and private sector app developers. Engility acts as the trusted broker for mobile app procurement, and by delivering specific user needs of a demographic typically unavailable to private developers, removes barriers to entry without incurring any up-front development costs. Compared to a typical formal acquisitions model, meaningful apps are now delivered in months instead of years.

Engility's Grand Challenge is announced two months prior to the annual GEOINT Symposium, and the announcement for Grand Challenge 2019 is scheduled for March 2019 available at IGAPP's public website at https://igapp.com.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media : Scott Fazekas Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-5068 Scott.Fazekas@engility.com Investor Relations : Dave Spille Engility Holdings, Inc. (703) 984-6120 Dave.Spille@engility.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-names-aviation-mobile-apps-and-kelly-technology-as-2018-winners-of-the-innovative-geoint-application-provider-program-grand-challenge-300636550.html

SOURCE Engility

Related Links

http://www.engilitycorp.com

