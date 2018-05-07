Engility to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

News provided by

Engility Holdings, Inc.

07:30 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) today announced that Wayne Rehberger, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Engility's website (www.engility.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support.  To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:

Scott Fazekas

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-5068

Scott.Fazekas@engility.com   






Investor Relations:

Dave Spille

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-6120

Dave.Spille@engility.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-to-present-at-the-2018-wells-fargo-securities-industrials-conference-300642865.html

SOURCE Engility Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.engility.com/

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 07:30 ET Engility wins $90 million Navy enterprise services support task...

Apr 24, 2018, 07:30 ET Engility to support NASA's Johnson Space Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Engility to Present at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

News provided by

Engility Holdings, Inc.

07:30 ET