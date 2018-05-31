Engility to Present at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) today announced that Wayne Rehberger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time (11:45 a.m. Central Time).
This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Engility's website (www.engility.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.
About Engility
Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
|
Media:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Scott Fazekas
|
Dave Spille
|
Engility Holdings, Inc.
|
Engility Holdings, Inc.
|
(703) 984-5068
|
(703) 984-6120
SOURCE Engility
