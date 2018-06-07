Engility to Present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) today announced that Wayne Rehberger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Engility's website (www.engility.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.