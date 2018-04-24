Engility to support NASA's Johnson Space Center

MSOC provides technical, managerial, and administrative services to ensure the availability, integrity, reliability, and security of the Flight Operations Directorate's Mission Systems supporting NASA spaceflight programs. The MSOC supports the International Space Station Program, including International Partner and Commercial Visiting Vehicles, the Orion Program, the Space Launch System Program, and the Commercial Crew Program.

Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies is the prime contractor on MSOC, which is a cost-plus-award-fee contract with core work, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), and level-of-effort components. The entire contract includes a two-year base period of performance, and three consecutive two-year options, with a total potential value of approximately $1.12 billion.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

