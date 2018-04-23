Engility unveils MetaSift™

"Every day human analysts in the intelligence community and Department of Defense sift through enough data to fill the Library of Congress," said Lynn Dugle, Engility Chairman and CEO. "MetaSift is designed to meet the needs of agencies in analyzing, processing and managing large data sets, and then turning that into usable information. We address our customers' specific missions, systems and infrastructure rather than providing them a one-size-fits-all proprietary solution."

Human analysts often examine thousands of data "haystacks" to find one "needle" of key information. The data is typically spread through immense amounts and various types of data across multiple, unstructured formats, such as removable media, large network shares and complex databases.

Engility developed MetaSift to handle those challenges and more. The platform gives intelligence analysts automated content management processes and the means to identify information linkages not readily apparent to human users. Built on an open architecture, the platform uses source-agnostic tools to ingest, manage and quickly retrieve data.

Some of the platform's specific capabilities include:

Applied AI and machine learning integration

Knowledge management

Multi-media analysis

Content creation and collaboration

Intelligence reporting

Digital information management

Learn more about MetaSift at www.engility.co/metasift.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media : Investor Relations : Scott Fazekas Dave Spille Engility Holdings Inc. Engility Holdings Inc. 703-984-5068 703-984-6120 Scott.Fazekas@engility.com Dave.Spille@engility.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-unveils-metasift-300634153.html

SOURCE Engility Holdings, Inc.