Engility wins $41 million Marine Corps Global Command and Control System Task Order

"Our people are embedded with Marine units worldwide," said Scott Whatmough, senior vice president of Engility's Defense and Security Group. "Engility's on-site command and control expertise and innovative training solutions help ensure our armed forces are always mission ready."

By coupling embedded command and control experts with its instructional design and delivery team, Engility can rapidly deliver critical services. The task order includes delivering the Immersive Training Environment. Inside the ITE, Marines train on virtual systems inside a simulated environment. This environment can be accessed anywhere, including home stations, and it doesn't require large training facilities or transportation. It replicates the live systems Marines will use in actual missions, giving them on-demand, hands-on training. The ITE can be integrated across a spectrum of training platforms, from a media-rich classroom presentation to an individual distance learning system.

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

