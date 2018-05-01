Engility wins $90 million Navy enterprise services support task order

"Engility's cybersecurity, software and systems engineering expertise will continue to help the Navy field their next generation tactical afloat networks," said Lynn Dugle, Chairman, President and CEO of Engility. "Building flexibility, resiliency and adaptability into these networks will keep the Navy's information technology infrastructure operating effectively well into the 21st century."

TACNET is a family of systems fielded on U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and shore sites. On this second quarter 2018 task order, Engility will be supporting a number of Navy Integrated Product Teams working on fleet afloat tactical networks. These efforts are in support of various programs of record, including the Automated Digital Network System, Submarine Local Area Network, Integrated Shipboard Network Systems and Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Systems, also known as CANES.

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

