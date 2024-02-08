Engine Acquires Media Measurement Firm Lift Bridge Consulting

08 Feb, 2024, 15:21 ET

ROGERS, Ark., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine, www.engine.net, the leading provider of Omni Analytics and Data Science Solutions to Consumer Packaged Goods Companies and Retailers, has acquired media measurement firm Lift Bridge Consulting out of Minneapolis, effective January 8, 2024. The acquisition is designed to bring unrivaled insights to marketers focused on the effectiveness of their media and marketing spends on sales dollars.

Lift Bridge Consulting Firm
"We have been looking to extend our solution into the marketing measurement space and found a perfect fit with the Lift Bridge offering," said Nick Dozier, CEO of Engine. "By combining our industry-leading analytics and data science solutions with the strategic marketing measurement expertise of Lift Bridge, we are able to provide an unmatched solution for marketers and their media partners that integrates marketing and sales analytics to optimize spend and revenue in ways brands have never been able to before."

Lift Bridge founder Rachel Robertson will join the Engine team as SVP of Marketing Solutions to lead the integration of the two solutions and provide ongoing strategic support to existing and new clients.

"After spending my career championing the power of leveraging data to connect sales and marketing through meaningful insights, I am thrilled to join the Engine team and bring to life a unique product that will do just that," said Robertson. "Our solution will not only bring consistent and immediate program measurement to a brand's fingertips but will do so with a focus on actionable insight generation and ongoing optimization recommendations so that teams can better navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing at retail."

About Engine:
Engine provides Omni Analytics and Data Science solutions to Consumer Packaged Goods Companies and Retailers. Engine combines broad CPG-specific and retail experience, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and interactive visualizations with unparalleled access to your data. For more information, please visit www.engine.net

About Lift Bridge Consulting:
Lift Bridge Consulting provides measurement solutions and consulting services to help marketers and their media partners measure more efficiently and strategically drive growth. Founded in 2019, Lift Bridge has partnered with numerous vendors to efficiently measure the attributable sales impact in media spend across 70+ manufacturers and 30+ retailers. For more information, please visit www.liftbridgeconsulting.com

For more information please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Engine

