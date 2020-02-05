Engine Appoints Scott Schiller As Global Chief Commercial Officer

Schiller will lead ENGINE's revenue organization in its mission to provide marketers with enhanced and simplified media solutions to drive client results. Core to this mission is unlocking EMX, ENGINE's next-level' programmatic media exchange, which creates both open and closed loop solutions across the media landscape. He will work closely in partnership with EMX's Global CEO, Michael Zacharski, to ensure clients are receiving the most valuable product solutions. Additionally, he will partner with Don Simons, CEO of ENGINE Insights, its research and analytics division, and Zihla Salinas, CEO of ENGINE Agency, its creative and media agency, to strengthen revenue efforts.

"ENGINE is poised for the next level of growth. Given our combined offerings of technology, insights and creative capabilities, we are able to offer the kind of solutions that clients have been crying out for – data integrated buys, transparent, adaptable and cost effective," said Cacy. "Scott is the perfect fit for this position. He is strategic and innovative, takes pride in growing businesses and developing people, and has a long history of working with brands and their partners to drive outsized business results."

"I was impressed by the talented team at ENGINE. The company offers powerful consumer insights to drive tangible business results through a full end-to-end solution. I'm excited to take that message to the market and, ultimately, to help clients grow their businesses," said Schiller.

Prior to ENGINE, Schiller worked at NBCUniversal for a decade as Executive Vice President, Advertising and Client Partnerships in a variety of advertising sales and marketing roles. Schiller was at the forefront of audience convergence, particularly full-episode video and original content creation. He built the digital video business to more than half a billion dollars in revenue in less than five years. Additionally, he also operated content creation, strategy and marketing services teams across the NBCUniversal Advertising and Partnership portfolio. A large part of his contribution was the creation of new ad formats and innovation. He built the national digital sales organization over five years, beginning with the Comcast/NBC Universal acquisition.

Schiller also has the distinction of being a Co-founder of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and a recent chairman. He just completed a year as its Executive-In-Residence and was responsible for building the Digital Media Sales Certification program, which today has more than 15,000 participants to date.

He has spent the majority of his career in sales management, marketing and media roles with increasing responsibility at a wide variety of entrepreneurial and Fortune 50 companies, with deep expertise in business transformation, team alignment and advancing talent.

