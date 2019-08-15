Engine Capital Issues Open Letter To Board Of Care.com
Calls on the Board to Initiate a Parallel Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives while Searching for a New CEO
Believes that Care.com Could be Worth $14.00 to $19.40 per share Today in a Transaction
Recommends Steps be Taken Immediately to Improve Care.com's Corporate Governance, Rationalize its Cost Structure and Optimize its Balance Sheet
Aug 15, 2019, 07:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Capital, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Engine"), a sizeable shareholder of Care.com, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CRCM), today issued an open letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") encouraging the Board to initiate a parallel process to explore strategic alternatives while searching for a new Chief Executive Officer and implementing various value enhancing initiatives identified by Engine.
The full text of Engine's letter to the Board can be viewed at the following link:
About Engine Capital
Engine Capital is a value-oriented special situations fund that invests both actively and passively in companies undergoing change.
Investor contact:
Engine Capital, L.P.
Arnaud Ajdler
(212) 321-0048
aajdler@enginecap.com
SOURCE Engine Capital, L.P.
