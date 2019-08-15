Engine Capital Issues Open Letter To Board Of Care.com

Calls on the Board to Initiate a Parallel Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives while Searching for a New CEO

Believes that Care.com Could be Worth $14.00 to $19.40 per share Today in a Transaction

Recommends Steps be Taken Immediately to Improve Care.com's Corporate Governance, Rationalize its Cost Structure and Optimize its Balance Sheet

News provided by

Engine Capital, L.P.

Aug 15, 2019, 07:50 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --  Engine Capital, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Engine"), a sizeable shareholder of Care.com, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:CRCM), today issued an open letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") encouraging the Board to initiate a parallel process to explore strategic alternatives while searching for a new Chief Executive Officer and implementing various value enhancing initiatives identified by Engine.

The full text of Engine's letter to the Board can be viewed at the following link:

www.enginecap.com/care

About Engine Capital

Engine Capital is a value-oriented special situations fund that invests both actively and passively in companies undergoing change.

Investor contact:
Engine Capital, L.P.
Arnaud Ajdler
(212) 321-0048
aajdler@enginecap.com

SOURCE Engine Capital, L.P.

