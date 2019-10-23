Engine Capital Issues Open Letter to Board of PDL BioPharma

Calls on the Board to Cease Investment Activities and Commence a Review of Strategic Alternatives Immediately

Believes a Sale or Liquidation of the Company Represents the Best Risk-Adjusted Path Forward for Shareholders

Recommends a Right-Sizing of the Company's Cost Structure

Engine Capital, L.P.

Oct 23, 2019, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Capital LP (together with its affiliates, "Engine"), a significant shareholder of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDLI), with ownership of approximately 5.3% of the Company's outstanding shares, today issued an open letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") encouraging the Company to immediately cease its investment activities and commence a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or liquidation of the Company.

The full text of Engine's letter to the Board can be viewed at the following link:

www.enginecap.com/pdli

About Engine Capital

Engine Capital is a value-oriented special situations fund that invests both actively and passively in companies undergoing change.

Investor contact:
Engine Capital, L.P.
Arnaud Ajdler
(212) 321-0048
aajdler@enginecap.com

SOURCE Engine Capital, L.P.

