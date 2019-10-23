Engine Capital Issues Open Letter to Board of PDL BioPharma

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Capital LP (together with its affiliates, "Engine"), a significant shareholder of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PDLI), with ownership of approximately 5.3% of the Company's outstanding shares, today issued an open letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") encouraging the Company to immediately cease its investment activities and commence a review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale or liquidation of the Company.

The full text of Engine's letter to the Board can be viewed at the following link:

www.enginecap.com/pdli

