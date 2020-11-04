Engine Capital Releases Presentation To Board Of Matrix Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Capital LP (together with its affiliates, "Engine"), a shareholder of Matrix Service Company ("Matrix" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that it has publicly released a presentation shared with the Board of Directors of the Company in early October. The presentation highlights the significant underperformance of Matrix under the leadership of the current C.E.O. Mr. Hewitt and the disastrous capital allocation decisions made by the board of directors (the "Board"). In particular, the presentation highlights Matrix' failed growth strategy, bloated cost structure, history of poor M&A, and misalignment of incentives between management and shareholders. Engine concludes its presentation with the following recommendations:

No more M&A until the Board has done a market check so that it can assess its alternatives and the Company has a new leadership team with a track record of value creation through M&A

Significant reduction of the cost structure of the Company

Aggressive repurchase of shares at the current undervalued price

