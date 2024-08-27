Engine Data Science Joins Databricks Built-on Partner Program

ROGERS, Ark., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Data Science is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, as part of the company's Built-on Partner Program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge data science solutions and drive innovation in the Retail + CPG industry.

By joining the Built-on Partner Program, Engine validates its underlying architecture with Databricks, utilizing best practices and modern patterns. This partnership demonstrates our ability to leverage Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform to scale our SaaS offerings and enhance our capabilities in big data processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

"Databricks is committed to bringing the power of data intelligence to every business," said Sarah Branfman, Vice President of ISV Partner Sales. "Retailers need fast, powerful insights that drive decisive action and results for their business. Our partnership with Engine highlights our joint commitment to deliver a unified platform for data, analytics, and AI that powers those insights and scales as our customers do."

This partnership will focus on Delta Sharing and Serverless, two major innovations by Databricks that enable Engine to drive efficiency and help organizations harness the full potential of their data. By combining Databricks' scalable and secure platform with Engine's deep CPG + Retail domain knowledge, the collaboration aims to deliver deeper customer integration and unparalleled access to data across customer clouds.

"We are excited to join the Databricks Built-on Partner Program and be the first to do so in our industry," said Nick Dozier, CEO of Engine, "This strategic partnership underscores Engine's commitment to harnessing next generation Data and AI technologies to drive customer success. I personally cannot wait to show our customers, partners, and the rest of the industry, the technology, and solutions that we are building, it's going to change everything!"

About Engine Data Science

Engine is a leading provider of analytics and machine learning solutions in CPG + Retail. With a focus on delivering actionable insights and driving business growth, Engine helps organizations unlock the full potential of their data across clouds, categories and the supply chain.

