Engine Data Science, LLC Hires Chris Oswald as Chief Technology Officer to Global Platforms and Drive Innovation Advance

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Data Science, LLC, a leading data and analytics platform purpose-built for the retail and CPG ecosystem, today announced the hiring of Chris Oswald as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Chris will lead Engine's global technology strategy, platform innovation, and engineering organization as the company continues to expand its enterprise offerings.

Chris Oswald, CTO at Engine

Chris brings deep experience designing and operating enterprise-grade data platforms in highly complex environments where scale, reliability, and precision are critical. His leadership will support Engine's continued investment in building a dependable, high-performance platform that enables CPG teams to execute more effectively at retail.

"Chris is a proven technology leader with a strong understanding of the complexity our customers face every day," said Nick Dozier, CEO and Co-Founder of Engine. "I've had the privilege of working with Chris before, and I'm excited to partner with him again as we continue to expand our platform and deepen the value we deliver to the CPG industry."

"I believe Engine's offerings to the CPG industry are truly class-leading," said Chris. "I'm proud to join the Engine team and help evolve the platform, advance innovation, and leverage next-generation capabilities, including AI, across our product offerings to better connect data to business outcomes for our customers."

Most recently, Chris served as Vice President of Software Engineering at J.B. Hunt, where he led large engineering teams and oversaw highly scalable systems supporting one of the world's most complex logistics networks. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Software Engineering at Atlas Technology Group, where Nick and Chris previously worked together, partnering with Fortune 500 customers to deliver modern, data-driven solutions.

Chris's addition strengthens Engine's technology foundation and reinforces the company's commitment and continued investment in a trusted, market-leading analytics solution for retail and CPG organizations.

About Engine Data Science, LLC

Engine Data Science, LLC is a data-technology and analytics company focused on helping CPG brands and retail partners turn complex data into actionable insights. Purpose-built for the realities of retail execution, Engine's platform integrates retailer, syndicated, and proprietary data to enable faster, more confident decision-making across the organization.

