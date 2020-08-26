ENGINE Insights Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification Showing Its Commitment To Third Party Privacy, Security & Compliance Standards

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, announced today that its Insights division has earned a Certified status for information security by HITRUST. This achievement places ENGINE in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

ENGINE Insights is HITRUST® certified for its suite of systems that support client research, including the phone and web. This includes its data collection platform, data transmission system and data storage solution. The certification demonstrates that ENGINE Insights has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. The HITRUST CSF includes federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks.

The program has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry and HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard protected health information (PHI) are measured against with regards to information protection. With HITRUST certification, you can also more easily comply with PCDI-DSS, ISO 27001, COBIT, NIST and FTC, as well as state laws.

"We are extremely proud to have earned the HITRUST CSF certification as it's known in the industry as the Gold Standard for IT security," said Jessica Mifflin, IT Security and Compliance Director, ENGINE. "It further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive and regulated data as well as our commitment to our clients."

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide.

