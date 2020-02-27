ENGINE Insights Launches CARAVAN Small Business Omnibus Survey

NEW YORK, Feb 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Insights, the research and analytics division of ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, announced today the launch of its CARAVAN® Small Business Omnibus Survey, a quick and affordable solution to help businesses gain intelligence on the small business community.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States. "We developed this product after seeing an increase in requests for insights on the small business community from our clients and prospects," said Wayne Russum, SVP, ENGINE Insights. "Small businesses are a large market, but to target it successfully you need to understand their unique needs and perspectives."

Twice a month, ENGINE Insights conducts its online omnibus survey among a sample of 500 owners and decision makers of U.S. businesses with less than 100 employees. The businesses span a cross section of industries including, financial and professional services, transportation, technology, retail, restaurants, and manufacturing. Results are delivered via CARAVAN® QuickView, a secure online portal that includes a visual dashboard where clients can cut the data for analysis and easily export with PowerPoint.

With a turnaround of about a week, marketers, researchers and communications professionals can:

Test concepts, messages and ads

Size and define markets

Measure attitudes, awareness and usage

Track changes over time

Develop proprietary data for publicity generation and/or thought leadership

As is the case with all surveys, researchers work closely with clients to ensure that their questions are optimized to provide them with actionable data.

For more information about the CARAVAN® Small Business Omnibus Survey, visit https://orcinternational.com/solution/omnibus-surveys/

