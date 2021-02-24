ENGINE Launches Device Graph+, powering cookieless solutions for CTV and omnichannel media

As the cookieless world fast approaches, advertisers and brands are demanding new ways to reach and measure their audiences seamlessly over all screens and devices. With the launch of ENGINE Device Graph+, clients have access to ENGINE's CTV enabled cookieless solutions, now deployed to other devices and channels. In addition to ENGINE's proprietary data, it can integrate clients' first and third-party data, and includes integrations with a number of DMPs and CDPs across multiple DSPs, offering flexibility and agility in onboarding and an opportunity to adapt to new solutions and data sources.

"The cookieless future is one of the biggest challenges our clients face. We have taken what was successful for our clients in CTV, a natively cookieless environment, and expanded it out to other devices," said Michael Zacharski, CEO, ENGINE Media Exchange. "With ENGINE Device Graph+ we're providing a solution that not only enables accurate buying decisions for CTV, but we are able to gain a holistic view of the entire household and offer targeting and measurement across multiple devices. We're bringing future leaning solutions to market today as we continue to innovate identity and privacy matters facing the overall advertising ecosystem."

ENGINE Device Graph+ powers ENGINE Media Exchange products including:

ENGINE Digital Audiences+ - Delivers scale and precision for pre-built and custom audiences through ENGINE's cookieless Data Connected PMP

Household Sync+ - Manages cross-device ad delivery within a household

ReTargeting+ - Retargets households with custom parameters across omnichannel media

Household Frequency+ - Manages frequency and triggers cross device messaging

ENGINE Impact Reporting - Provides omnichannel campaign performance analytics across CTV, linear TV and other formats with a 15M household sample

household sample ENGINE Attribution - Measures household lift from online and offline behavior

For more information on ENGINE's cookieless products and solutions, please visit https://enginemediaexchange.com/

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide .

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both open and closed-loop solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including Advanced TV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

Contact

Laura Czaja

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Engine Group

Related Links

enginegroup.com

