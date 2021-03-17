ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE ACHIEVES TRUSTWORTHY ACCOUNTABILITY GROUP (TAG) CERTIFIED AGAINST FRAUD SEAL FOR 2021

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX), ENGINE's fully owned, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution including a proprietary SSP, announced today it has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for 2021 from Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for its CTV and omnichannel media. The certification recognizes EMX's commitment in the fight against fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain. TAG awards certifications to select companies that demonstrate adoption of its rigorous standards to protect the digital advertising industry from fraud, malware, piracy and brand safety problems.

"As a member of the TAG Leadership Council, this certification further demonstrates my personal - and EMX's corporate - commitment to combating fraudulent activity on behalf of our clients and partners," said Michael Zacharski, CEO, ENGINE Media Exchange. "We are raising the bar in programmatic advertising with higher standards and bottom-line results with zero tolerance for fraud. This underscores our focus on delivering transparency and brand safety, with the highest quality inventory in the digital ecosystem, especially in CTV."

ENGINE Media Exchange has long been committed to ensuring in-house protection through a rigorous supply verification and validation process and providing our clients a fraud-free guarantee. ENGINE Media Exchange was awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by employing thorough processes and comprehensive systems to adhere to TAG's strict compliance standards.

"We launched the TAG Certified Against Fraud program to protect our industry from the criminals who try to exploit to the digital ad ecosystem," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "We commend EMX for its efforts to reduce fraud and raise industry standards for fraud protection across the digital advertising supply chain."

