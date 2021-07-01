ENGINE Media Exchange Appoints Alex Cook New South Wales Sales Director

ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX) APPOINTS ALEX COOK NEW SOUTH WALES SALES DIRECTOR FOR AUSTRALIAN MARKET Tweet this

In his new role, Cook will also manage existing accounts and find new partners as ENGINE Media Exchange expands in the region. He will report directly to Willis, focusing on delivering leading programmatic solutions for Australian clients.

Prior to ENGINE Media Exchange, Cook worked at Amobee as a senior lead across platform sales, and at Big Mobile, as business development director. His first day at ENGINE Media Exchange was June 1.

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both programmatic and managed service solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including CTV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

