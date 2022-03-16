ENGINE Media Exchange Expands Global CTV Capabilities with Samba TV Partnership in Australia

"As the advertising landscape rapidly shifts to CTV, marketers benefit from understanding the true reach and engagement offered by BVOD advertising," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of EMX. "By partnering with Samba TV to bring true reach and frequency capabilities to our advertisers, our on-Screen measurement product now makes it possible to compare BVOD and linear TV campaigns simultaneously to significantly improve campaign results."

According to Samba TV's State of Viewership Report, 95% of all linear TV advertising impressions in Q4 of 2021 were served to the same 55% of Australia's households. This stark oversaturation of a shrinking audience further demonstrates the pressing need for advertisers to leverage first-party partners to understand the true reach of their campaigns and identify incremental audiences.

The partnership integrates extensive, privacy-compliant first-party television viewership data provided by Samba TV with EMX's leading proprietary data platform. The integration allows advertisers to quickly and accurately assess the full impact of their TV media buy and identify opportunities for more effective incremental reach while eliminating waste and duplication.

"By partnering with EMX, we have been able to leverage unique audience targeting capabilities across all BVOD channels as well as receive some of the most detailed brand impact measurement insights that we have ever generated off an omnichannel campaign," said Ben Lynch, Partner, Noisy Beast. "If this wasn't enough the partnership between EMX and Samba TV provided our client (Suzuki) with clear and valuable insights into the incremental reach opportunity that BVOD provides linear TV activity."

"Having been at the forefront of the CTV revolution in Australia, Samba TV has been a driving force behind the need to measure and amplify Total TV advertising through a scalable, programmatic solution," said Samba TV Managing Director Yasmin Sanders. "This partnership with EMX ushers in elevated insights that allows the industry to understand true incremental reach across linear TV and BVOD platforms to better optimise their broader omnichannel marketing insights."

With massive disruption in both linear TV and cookieless reporting and measurement, brands are struggling to integrate the siloed tools, metrics and strategies across environments. EMX and Samba TV's partnership solves for the disconnect between BVOD and linear TV by effectively linking these buys together, providing clients with enhanced reporting.

About ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency, and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both programmatic and managed service solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including CTV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

About Samba TV

Founded in 2008, Samba TV is a global leader in first-party data for Connected TV (CTV) and omniscreen advertising and analytics. Samba TV's software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media from millions of devices across the globe. The company's AI-driven tech stack and comprehensive, highly accurate first-party data drives connectivity and discovery across viewers, brands, programmers, and platforms. The world's leading brands and agencies leverage Samba TV to quantify and amplify media investments across Smart TVs and all of the screens consumers use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.

Media Contacts:

For ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX)

Laura Czaja

[email protected]

For Samba TV

Katie North-Fisher

[email protected]

SOURCE ENGINE Group