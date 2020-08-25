Engine Media Exchange Onboards Inscape Data For CTV "Incremental Reach Measurement" Product For Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX), ENGINE's fully owned, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose-built to evolve today's digital marketplace, announced today the launch of its Connected TV (CTV) "Incremental Reach Measurement" product. With the product, EMX integrates TV viewing data provided by Inscape, a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies, with its own campaign delivery data in a proprietary data warehousing, reporting, and analytics solution.

The CTV "Incremental Reach Measurement" product enables advertisers to assess the full impact of their TV media buy and identify opportunities for more effective reach while eliminating waste and duplication. The product builds upon EMX's Premium CTV inventory footprint – across all major networks and channels – with a total of 400 million daily available impressions.

Through Inscape, EMX has access to glass-level, consumer opt-in data for more than 15 million VIZIO smart TVs, or about 1/5 of all smart TVs in U.S. households.

Brands today struggle with the gap between linear TV and CTV reporting, as each platform is measured with different metrics and strategies. Each buy is also typically managed through separate teams and using differing tactics. Standard CTV reporting is limited, siloed, and does not translate well to linear TV terminology.

The CTV "Incremental Reach Measurement" product solves the disconnect between linear TV and CTV by effectively linking CTV and linear TV buys together, providing clients with enhanced reporting that can be added onto EMX-delivered CTV campaigns, including:

Linking a brand's linear TV media delivery to EMX CTV media delivery at the household level

Providing deduplicated incremental household reach of EMX CTV vs client's linear TV delivery

Enabling campaign pacing across linear TV vs CTV investment based on saturation and desired target population reach (light, medium, heavy users)

Identifying different data-views by day part, time of day, network (linear TV) and app (CTV)

Unearthing recommendations for campaign optimizations, targeting strategies and future media planning for both linear TV and CTV

Allowing advertisers to measure frequency across linear TV and CTV to identify oversaturated or undersaturated audiences; this helps advertisers either optimize media investment for reach for oversaturated audiences, or to build frequency against undersaturated audiences when necessary

"With EMX's new 'Incremental Reach Measurement' product we are bridging linear TV and CTV with a common measurement standard and solving a complicated need in the market," said Michael Zacharski, CEO, EMX. "Together with Inscape we have created a system that enables our clients to get the enhanced CTV and linear TV reporting they need to run more targeted and successful campaigns allowing for true cross channel optimization and improved return on investment for advertisers spending in today's TV landscape."

"More than ever, brands are clamoring for tools to help understand where their audiences are, and how TV is being consumed in order to keep pace with a very dynamic TV marketplace," said Greg Hampton, Vice President, Business Development for Inscape. "We look forward to providing the team at EMX with Inscape viewing data at the scale, speed and granularity necessary for them to deliver precise measurement solutions. This will enable a deeper understanding of audiences, empower brands to make intelligent TV ad-buying decisions and be better prepared to address changes in the marketplace."

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both open and closed-loop solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including Advanced TV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

ABOUT INSCAPE

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape's TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc., the company operated as Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VIZIO based in San Francisco, California.

