Engine Media Teams with Panasonic System Solutions Company on the Panasonic UMG Collegiate Clash Esports Tournament

University of Texas at Dallas Esports wins $5K in scholarships

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Engine Media (TSX-V: GAME;OTCQB: MLLLF) partnered with Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America to deliver the UMG Collegiate Clash Esports Tournament, an interactive remote-based esports tournament, exclusively sponsored by Panasonic.

The Collegiate Clash Esports Tournament was hosted live on November 8, 2020 from the Panasonic Esports Arena at Black Fire Innovation Lab located at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). The tournament featured 11 collegiate esports teams:

University of Missouri Esports

Esports University of Georgia Esports

Esports University of Central Florida Esports

Esports University of Akron Esports

Esports University of Texas at Dallas Esports

Esports Illinois Wesleyan University Esports

Esports Arizona State University Esports

Esports University of Tulsa Esports

Esports University of Arkansas Esports

Esports Grand View Esports

University of Ottawa ( Kansas )

The teams competed in the single elimination Fall Guys competition. Fall Guys is one of the top multiplayer games on streaming platforms. University of Texas in Dallas edged out the University of Central Florida to take home the $5K scholarship.

As a comprehensive supplier with game-winning AV solutions for Esports, Panasonic offers an extensive portfolio of laser and LCD projectors; professional displays; 4K and HD production switchers; 4K and HD PTZ, studio and cinema cameras and camcorders, creating high-quality engaging and immersive visual experiences.

Engine Media's UMG Gaming platform provided end-to-end support including tournament operation, administration, and broadcast. Engine Media's leading analytics solution, Stream Hatchet, provided comprehensive reporting across the tournament. This included Stream Hatchet's new Campaign Management solution, which seamlessly integrated Panasonic branding into the broadcast.

"Panasonic was excited to work with Engine Media to create the first Engine Media's UMG Collegiate Clash Powered by Panasonic," said Rob Goldberg, Sales Director–Visual Systems, Panasonic System Solutions Company. "As esports continues to gain popularity, Panasonic looks forward to providing our seamless 4K glass-to-glass solutions for this growing marketplace."

The tournament was further enhanced and amplified by Engine Media's, Winview, a fan engagement app, giving viewers the opportunity to directly engage with the competition.

"We were excited about the opportunity to combine Panasonic's professional video production technology with Engine Media's vertically integrated esports products," says Jill Peters, Chief Revenue Officer of Engine Media, "We appreciate and support Panasonic's dedication to enriching the opportunities and experience in collegiate esports. Engine Media is dedicated to growing the collegiate space by providing compelling opportunities to both fans and education institutions."

The competition was broadcasted to esports fans globally via UMG Gaming and Panasonic on Twitch channels, which enabled students and fans to see player's reactions and the heart pounding moment of the competition.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have clients comprised of more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take 2 Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, , retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions .

