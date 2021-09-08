ENGINE Names Vashti Chatman Chief Talent Officer For US. Tweet this

"Vashti's promotion reflects her enormous talent and the great contributions she has already made to our business," said Cacy. "She has proven herself to be a true leader with a passion for recruiting, developing, and retaining talent, and has also been at the forefront of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. I am excited for our potential with Vashti at the helm."

As Chief Talent Officer, her responsibilities include analyzing human capital data and industry trends to guide recommendations on company policy, building culture, facilitating and developing relationships to mine new talent pools, employee relations, and leading change management efforts as they relate to human capital.

"I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to working closely with Kasha and the HR team as we continue with our mission of building and promoting ENGINE as a company that attracts, develops, and retains the best and brightest talent in the media and marketing space," said Chatman.

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide

