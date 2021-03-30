Engine Signs Credible, Leading Consumer Finance Marketplace

ENGINE, a global full-service media and marketing services company, announced today that it signed Credible as a client. Tweet this

ENGINE and Credible are working on an initial campaign, including TV, radio, and digital, that will launch this summer.

"We're excited to be working with Credible to help them distinguish their very unique proposition and brands position in the hyper-competitive FinTech market," said Steve Scutellaro, SVP, Managing Director, ENGINE Agency. "We believe in their product and mission and are looking forward to partnering with them to take the brand to the next level. They've boldly created a new category in their market, and the work we do together will reflect that bravery."

ENGINE has also created campaigns for HBO, Frito-Lay, Rock the Vote, Jägermeister, and American Public University.

"We're excited to be working with ENGINE. They brought impressive strategic and creative thinking to the pitch," said Anson Burtch, Credible's Director of Brand Strategy. "I'm looking forward to exploring the depth of their knowledge on all aspects of strategy, creative and production. In addition, it will be important for us to do research and measurement as we move forward with the campaign."

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide

ABOUT CREDIBLE

Credible (ARBN: 621 866 813) is a U.S. company based in San Francisco which operates a consumer finance marketplace that helps consumers save money and make better financial decisions. Credible has developed a proprietary technology platform that is integrated with credit bureaus and financial institutions. Credible has developed a differentiated, and personalized user experience that enables consumers to compare instant, accurate pre-qualified rates from multiple financial institutions for mortgages, student loans and personal loans. For more information, please visit: www.credible.com

Press CONTACT

Laura Czaja

Director, Corporate Communications

ENGINE

[email protected]

SOURCE Engine Group

