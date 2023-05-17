Engine Vision Media Announces Four Time Emmy Award Winner Shane Farley as Executive Vice President of Production and Development of Los Angeles Magazine

Farley to Lead Los Angeles Magazine Studios in Its Launch and Operations

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Vision Media continuing its streak of assembling top tier talent to produce high-quality entertainment, lifestyle, and cultural content, is delighted to announce Shane Farley as the new Executive Vice President of Production and Development. Shane's impressive track record in the television industry and fresh perspective is part of the expansion of the LA Mag brand and will be responsible for management of the newly established Los Angeles Magazine Studios.

Shane Farley is a highly decorated television producer, having garnered four Emmy awards for his exceptional work. His extensive contributions to the industry include pivotal roles in creating, managing, overseeing, and consulting on some of the most beloved shows of our time. Farley's notable credits include Steve Harvey, Rachael Ray, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, The Voice, and VH1's Big Morning Buzz, showcasing his ability to consistently deliver captivating and engaging content.

Shane Farley will lead Los Angeles Magazine Studios, a new division within Los Angeles Magazine. Los Angeles Magazine Studios was officially created this month with the goal of developing and producing projects based on new stories in the magazine and from Los Angeles Magazine's one-of-a-kind archive that includes over 60-years of unique IP.

Beyond his accomplishments in traditional television, Farley has also made significant contributions to the digital and streaming spaces. As the executive producer of Quibi's No Filter by TMZ, he demonstrated his ability to adapt to new platforms and produce compelling content tailored for online audiences. Farley's work extends to the acclaimed NBC hit, The Voice, where he created captivating digital content to enhance the show's overall experience. Furthermore, his role as executive producer and showrunner for Roku's Epic Travel.TV series' Epic Villas and Epic Hotels showcased his talent for crafting immersive and visually stunning productions.

Farley's creative abilities extend beyond television as well. He recently captivated audiences with his engaging live psychic medium stage show residency, "Brunched By An Angel," held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. This unique experience allowed diners to connect with their deceased loved ones, creating an unforgettable and emotional dining experience.

President and Publisher Chris Gialanella commented, "We are delighted to have Shane join our team. With our expanding digital capabilities in video, digital creator marketing, and TV, Shane's extensive experience in television, production, and strategy will propel Los Angeles, Orange County, and Pasadena Magazines to unprecedented achievements. Shane's arrival couldn't have come at a more opportune time, aligning with the launch of Los Angeles Magazine Studios, which adds to our excitement. Moreover, we have observed a notable surge in inquiries regarding our invaluable intellectual property spanning six decades, and Shane will play a pivotal role in its development under his purview."

The entire Los Angeles Magazine team is confident that Shane Farley's unrivaled expertise, creative vision, and passion for producing high-quality content will drive the company's growth and further solidify its position as a leading entertainment and lifestyle brand.

About Engine Vision Media:

Engine Vision Media was founded by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas to acquire unique media properties and invest in media assets that seek to make a positive difference in our world.

