Engineer Discovers Grand Design

GRANTHAM, N.H., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and mechanical engineer Jin Nua believes his discovery of a universal, center-oriented pattern underlying natural and manmade phenomena will revolutionize the way we organize society, live our lives, and will eventually lead to new theories on chaos and speech.

Through a series of books and papers, Nua concludes that all things are organized about originating and domineering centers. "Through the dynamics generated by centers, practically all phenomena in nature and life can be explained."

Jin Nua writes further, "for instance, this organizational structure exists in nature as with planets around suns, electrons about an atom's nucleus, metabiological activities about a cell's central DNA, and hurricanes about their eye. But it also applies to how cognitive functions organize such as speech, memory, problem solving and planning. It also describes how meaning, purpose, and destiny are structured which is about single themes and moments in time."

Jin Nua claims man's collective interactions and outputs share this common center-oriented design. "It's no surprise that when we group we do so around teachers, coaches, CEO's, presidents, mayors, and superstars—each reflect the universe's preponderance to organize about powerful centers. Our institutions, infrastructure, time, and rituals are also structured in the same manner."

Furthermore, Nua discovered this pattern naturally generates structures imbued with the advantageous qualities of symmetry, beauty, balance, holism and collaboration. "In essence, nature is hardwired to produce aesthetically pleasing, constructive, and mutually beneficial creations."

Not content with simply illustrating how nature and the cosmos are organized, Jin Nua has developed a lifestyle based on his Centerpath principles.

"Capitalizing on the harmony generating qualities of nature's creative process, Centerlife focuses on purifying the various centers that govern our lives. Once we nurture our physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual centers, we have set the foundation for a more fulfilling, purposeful, and meaningful life to unfold."

