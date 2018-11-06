Engineer.ai Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand its CloudOps Marketplace

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineer.ai , the human-assisted AI that empowers everyone to build and operate bespoke software, announced today at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, that it has entered a strategic partnership with DigitalOcean, the cloud of choice for developers creating modern applications, globally.

The partnership provides small & medium businesses and developers a completely scalable way to create bespoke / made-to-order software products. Engineer.ai's Builder platform is an AI-powered Software Assembly line that breaks projects into small building blocks of re-usable features customized by elastic human capacity (professional software engineers) from across the world. The result is high-quality custom software at a fraction of the price and time of traditional development. DigitalOcean's Developer Cloud provides a simplified app setup and deployment experience allowing developers to spend more time on innovation vs. managing complex server infrastructures.

"Our mission is to allow anyone with an idea to build bespoke software, regardless of technical expertise, and we're big believers in DigitalOcean's commitment to bringing their award-winning Developer Cloud to our CloudOps marketplace, giving our customers an affordable and easy cloud alternative," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder & CEO at Engineer.ai.

"At DigitalOcean, our focus is on making the lives of developers easier by abstracting away the complexity of infrastructure, so users of all skill levels can build powerful applications," said Mark Templeton, CEO of DigitalOcean. "Engineer.ai's Builder is a natural extension of our mission. We believe this partnership will further bridge the technical gap for customers, so they can bring their ideas into reality."

Co-headquartered in Los Angeles and London, Engineer.ai is one of the featured technology companies in the UK International Trade booth at CES, located at Tech West Sands Expo, Eureka Park #51441.

"This partnership is fantastic news for SMEs in the UK, allowing them more digital access through the use of innovative British technology," said Dr Liam Fox MP, International Trade Secretary. "My international economic department will continue to work with success stories such as Engineer.ai to provide the platform for more overseas collaboration between UK companies and their like-minded overseas counterparts."

Launched in June 2018, Engineer.ai has already attracted hundreds of customers across geographies, from e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, to social apps, who have used Builder to create products like BBC , DiditFor , Virgin , and Manscore . Earlier this year, the company announced a $29.5M Series A funding round.

