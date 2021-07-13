Engineered Power Introduces New Line of 3.9 Volt High Temperature Sulfuryl Chloride Battery Cells

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Power's LXRC-165HT-SC and LXRCC-165-SC high-temperature sulfuryl cells were designed to meet the high temperature requirements of the pressure gauge market. Engineered Power met this need after undergoing over 24 months of extensive R&D and testing. All evidence concluded that these new high-temperature cells meet or exceed all performance specifications of competitor offerings – all at a favorable price point.

NEW 3.9 VOLT HIGH TEMPERATURE SULFURYL CHLORIDE CELLS

Engineered Power is inviting current partners and new customers to inquire about sample cells available for internal testing. In addition to sample cells, EP also provides cell testing at their Calgary-based manufacturing facility and are equipped to handle a range of equipment power profiles for their customers.

For more information about the high-temperature LXRC-165HT-SC and LXRCC-165-SC sulfuryl cells, please contact any one of the Engineered Power team members.

About Engineered Power

Engineered Power's mission is to be a trusted supplier for our customers by providing high-quality and reliable battery cell products, coupled with exceptional customer service and a focus on continuous improvement and technology innovation. By working closely with customers, Engineered Power strives to provide the most appropriate solution for each application. Engineered Power employs a team of experienced engineers to offer customized battery cell design and solutions. For more information, visit https://engineeredpower.com/

Engineered Power Contacts:

Rick Marshall, Managing Director (North America, International)

Office: 403-235-2584 | Cell: 403-660-3108

[email protected]

Tom Hughes, VP of Business Development (US)

Office: 403-235-2584 Cell: 781-820-828

[email protected]

Don Johnson, Director of International Sales (International)

Office: 403-235-2584 Cell: 585-223-1033

[email protected]

SOURCE Engineered Power

