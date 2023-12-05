Engineered Tax Services Expands into a Technology-Driven Powerhouse with New Investment from RevRoad

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Tax Services, (ETS), one of the country's largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, has garnered the support of equity firm RevRoad in a recent investment partnership as a minority share owner.

In this strategic partnership, RevRoad service departments will support Engineered Tax Services in its efforts to transform from a service-based business into a technology-driven enterprise, introducing new tools and options for efficiency and accuracy. Engineered Tax Services, certified as a Minority-led enterprise, seamlessly aligns with RevRoad's commitment to supporting diverse businesses. The RevRoad portfolio features 43% minority-led companies.

Julio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Engineered Advisory, affirmed, "With this new partnership, our goal and mission are the same. Only to do it better and faster—to reach more clients and allow small businesses access to tax benefits and grants. The mission is to create tax equality so that all small businesses have access to these benefits afforded to them. Ultimately, our goal is to provide exceptional technology solutions in our industry that will dramatically enhance the client experience."

RevRoad's expertise in technology integration will assist in Engineered Tax Services' goal of optimizing internal processes to offer more comprehensive services to CPAs and the accounting industry as well as Real Estate Investors, Architects, and many others. The collaboration also opens doors for Engineered Tax Services, granting access to additional companies and affiliates through RevRoad's extensive network, creating opportunities for enhanced growth in sales and production.

Derrin Hill, Founder and CEO of RevRoad, emphasized the shared vision for growth and success. "At RevRoad, we seek high-growth and scalable companies where we can add the most value. Engineered Tax Services' clear path forward, utilizing tech solutions to streamline operations and accelerate client service rate, is exactly the kind of strategic growth we look for. We're excited to welcome Engineered Tax Services to the RevRoad portfolio and believe that together, we can drive scalability and manifest our shared values."

The investment comes at a crucial time for Engineered Tax Services, positioning the company to become an industry leader in technology solutions. This investment partnership will allow Engineered Tax Services to retain more working capital, drive profitability, and solidify its position as an advocate for small and mid-sized businesses. It will also allow Engineered Tax Services to continue to support other verticals that include CPA/accounting, Real Estate investors, architects, software developers, agriculture, and manufacturing.

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is one of the biggest licensed engineering firms providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.

About RevRoad

RevRoad is a venture services firm that focuses on helping entrepreneurs succeed. The company empowers portfolio companies to get to market faster, maximize profitability, and create a solid foundation for their venture. RevRoad's experts work shoulder-to-shoulder with these founders in 12 service areas for up to 24 months. RevRoad further supports startups through its sister company, RevRoad Capital, a traditional venture capital firm that provides funding to companies inside and outside the RevRoad portfolio. Visit revroad.com to learn more and apply for the venture services program.

