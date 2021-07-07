Engineered Tax Services Launches Major New Rebranding Effort

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country's largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced today that it has launched a major rebranding effort, showing a new face to the world as it poises itself for dramatic growth.

Engineered Tax Services Julio Gonzalez, CEO - Engineered Tax Services

"It was our company's enormous growth that drove the need to update our branding," said Julio Gonzalez, founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "With the introduction of our new umbrella holding company Engineered Advisory, we've become a wholly new business entity, and we felt that as a new company, we should embody a new look and feel. Our Marketing Department did a superior job in formulating a new visual approach."

Gonzalez's flagship enterprise, Engineered Tax Services, is a licensed engineering firm with over 150 employees; it provides specialty tax services to its diversified client base of several thousand private CPA firms and their related clients.

His holding company Engineered Advisory now encompasses both his mainstay enterprises Engineered Tax Services; The Growth Partnership, a professional services coaching and advisory division; and ABLE, a CRM component, as well as newer additions Engineered Tax Exchange, a wealth management arm; and Engineered Technology Services, which promotes 5G and other forms of wireless carrier antenna installation.

Daniel Plant, ETS' Vice President of Marketing, commented: "With our explosive growth, it was clear we needed new corporate branding to reflect our new identity. Our goal was to refresh the brand with colors that represent who we are as a company. For example, our Engineered Tax Services blue is sophisticated, while emoting our trustworthiness and stability as a company. Our coral accent color expresses our friendly and approachable nature. We created unique design approaches for all the new Engineered Advisory subsidiaries, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.

