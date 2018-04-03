Engineered to Engage: The 2019 Acura TLX Hits Showrooms

TORRANCE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off last year's comprehensive redesign, the 2019 Acura TLX will begin landing in Acura dealerships nationwide starting April 4. Given the resounding sales success of the V6-powered TLX A-Spec, Acura has expanded its increasingly popular sport appearance package to include 2.4-liter TLX models. What's more, with TLX sales currently up 15 percent year-over-year, the new 2.4-liter A-Spec is poised to continue to grow TLX's market share in the midsize sedan category.
What is A-Spec?
A-Spec amps-up the sporty character of TLX by way of exclusive design elements inside and out, starting with a matte-black diamond pentagon grille surrounded by a dark chrome border, an aggressive lower front fascia with a broad center air opening flanked by round LED fog lights, and a dark appearance for the signature Jewel Eye LED headlights. A-Spec exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Shark Gray paint are wrapped with 245-series tires. A-Spec exterior upgrades continue at the rear with a gloss-black decklid spoiler, "smoked" LED taillights, and an exclusive fascia featuring a lower diffuser accented by 4-inch round dual exhaust finishers. A matte-black side window surround and A-Spec badging on the front fenders and rear decklid completes the look.
Inside, the TLX A-Spec features more aggressively bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, red LED ambient light piping, red driver's meter highlights, a black headliner and pillar treatment, brushed aluminum-look instrument panel garnish, and an exclusive, thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging.
A-Spec V6 models equipped with SH-AWD also get a quicker steering ratio for increased response along with a stiffer spring rate and rear stabilizer bar for improved body control.
The TLX A-Spec is available in five exterior colors, including a trim-exclusive Still Night Blue Pearl, and one of two unique interior color schemes, Black with Alcantara™ seat and door inserts or Full Red which features a bold red leather throughout. A-Spec models incorporate the same feature set as TLX models fitted with the Technology Package with the addition of ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and the aforementioned ambient interior lighting.
2019 TLX Highlights
Key standard equipment consists of LED headlights, a 10-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, Smart Entry with push button start, and a dual-screen user interface (ODMD 2.0) featuring user-friendly menus, speedy response times, as well as Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. Other available options include a 360-degree Surround View Camera system, a heated steering wheel, next-generation AcuraLink® connected services, and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS Studio® Premium Audio System.
Two advanced powertrains are on offer – a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter i-VTEC® engine mated to quick-shifting 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC® V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic.
2.4-liter TLX models come equipped with Acura Precision All-Wheel Steer™ (P-AWS™), featuring independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control to enhance overall handling precision, low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability.
V6 models are offered in both two- and all-wheel drive configurations. Front-drive models feature P-AWS with independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control that sharpens low- and high-speed maneuverability. All-wheel-drive models feature Acura's renowned Super-Handling All Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®).
Every 2019 TLX includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, leading all luxury midsize sedans in the application of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. AcuraWatch™ comprises Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).
What's new for 2019?
- A-Spec expanded to 2.4-liter models
- New 19" wheel for V6-powered Technology & Advance models
- Black Copper Pearl exterior color discontinued
- New Platinum White Pearl exterior color replaces Bellanova White Peal
2019 Acura TLX Pricing & EPA Ratings
|
2019 Acura TLX Pricing and EPA Data
|
Model / Trim
|
Transmission
|
MSRP1
|
MSRP Including
|
EPA Mileage Rating
|
TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl.
|
8DCT
|
$33,000
|
$33,965
|
23 / 33 / 27
|
TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. with Technology Package
|
8DCT
|
$36,700
|
$37,665
|
23 / 33 / 27
|
TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. A-Spec
|
8DCT
|
$39,400
|
$40,365
|
23 / 32 / 26
|
TLX 3.5L V6
|
9AT
|
$36,200
|
$37,165
|
20 / 31 / 24
|
TLX 3.5L V6 with Technology Package
|
9AT
|
$40,100
|
$41,065
|
20 / 31 / 24
|
TLX 3.5L V6 A-Spec
|
9AT
|
$42,800
|
$43,765
|
20 / 30 / 23
|
TLX 3.5L V6 with Advance Package
|
9AT
|
$43,950
|
$44,915
|
20 / 31 / 24
|
TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD
|
9AT
|
$38,200
|
$39,165
|
20 / 29 / 23
|
TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Technology Package
|
9AT
|
$42,100
|
$43,065
|
20 / 29 / 23
|
TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD A-Spec
|
9AT
|
$44,800
|
$45,765
|
20 / 29 / 23
|
TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Advance Package
|
9AT
|
$45,950
|
$46,915
|
20 / 29 / 23
1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge ($965) and options. Dealer prices may vary.
2 MSRP plus $965 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.
3 Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.
