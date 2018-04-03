Engineered to Engage: The 2019 Acura TLX Hits Showrooms

- New 2.4-liter A-Spec sport appearance variant added to lineup

- New Platinum White Pearl added to color palette

- New 19" wheel for V6-powered Technology & Advance models

TORRANCE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off last year's comprehensive redesign, the 2019 Acura TLX will begin landing in Acura dealerships nationwide starting April 4. Given the resounding sales success of the V6-powered TLX A-Spec, Acura has expanded its increasingly popular sport appearance package to include 2.4-liter TLX models. What's more, with TLX sales currently up 15 percent year-over-year, the new 2.4-liter A-Spec is poised to continue to grow TLX's market share in the midsize sedan category.   

The 2019 Acura TLX goes on sale April 4.

What is A-Spec?
A-Spec amps-up the sporty character of TLX by way of exclusive design elements inside and out, starting with a matte-black diamond pentagon grille surrounded by a dark chrome border, an aggressive lower front fascia with a broad center air opening flanked by round LED fog lights, and a dark appearance for the signature Jewel Eye LED headlights. A-Spec exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Shark Gray paint are wrapped with 245-series tires. A-Spec exterior upgrades continue at the rear with a gloss-black decklid spoiler, "smoked" LED taillights, and an exclusive fascia featuring a lower diffuser accented by 4-inch round dual exhaust finishers. A matte-black side window surround and A-Spec badging on the front fenders and rear decklid completes the look.

Inside, the TLX A-Spec features more aggressively bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, red LED ambient light piping, red driver's meter highlights, a black headliner and pillar treatment, brushed aluminum-look instrument panel garnish, and an exclusive, thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging.

A-Spec V6 models equipped with SH-AWD also get a quicker steering ratio for increased response along with a stiffer spring rate and rear stabilizer bar for improved body control.

The TLX A-Spec is available in five exterior colors, including a trim-exclusive Still Night Blue Pearl, and one of two unique interior color schemes, Black with Alcantara™ seat and door inserts or Full Red which features a bold red leather throughout. A-Spec models incorporate the same feature set as TLX models fitted with the Technology Package with the addition of ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and the aforementioned ambient interior lighting.  

2019 TLX Highlights
Key standard equipment consists of LED headlights, a 10-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, Smart Entry with push button start, and a dual-screen user interface (ODMD 2.0) featuring user-friendly menus, speedy response times, as well as Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. Other available options include a 360-degree Surround View Camera system, a heated steering wheel, next-generation AcuraLink® connected services, and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS Studio® Premium Audio System.

Two advanced powertrains are on offer – a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter i-VTEC® engine mated to quick-shifting 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC® V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic.

2.4-liter TLX models come equipped with Acura Precision All-Wheel Steer (P-AWS), featuring independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control to enhance overall handling precision, low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability.

V6 models are offered in both two- and all-wheel drive configurations. Front-drive models feature P-AWS with independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control that sharpens low- and high-speed maneuverability. All-wheel-drive models feature Acura's renowned Super-Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD®).

Every 2019 TLX includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, leading all luxury midsize sedans in the application of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. AcuraWatch™ comprises Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

What's new for 2019?

  • A-Spec expanded to 2.4-liter models
  • New 19" wheel for V6-powered Technology & Advance models
  • Black Copper Pearl exterior color discontinued
  • New Platinum White Pearl exterior color replaces Bellanova White Peal

2019 Acura TLX Pricing & EPA Ratings

2019 Acura TLX Pricing and EPA Data

Model / Trim

Transmission

MSRP1

MSRP Including
$965 Destination
Charge2

EPA Mileage Rating
City/Hwy/Combined3

TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl.

8DCT

$33,000

$33,965

23 / 33 / 27

TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. with Technology Package

8DCT

$36,700

$37,665

23 / 33 / 27

TLX 2.4L 4-Cyl. A-Spec

8DCT

$39,400

$40,365

23 / 32 / 26

TLX 3.5L V6

9AT

$36,200

$37,165

20 / 31 / 24

TLX 3.5L V6 with Technology Package

9AT

$40,100

$41,065

20 / 31 / 24

TLX 3.5L V6 A-Spec

9AT

$42,800

$43,765

20 / 30 / 23

TLX 3.5L V6 with Advance Package

9AT

$43,950

$44,915

20 / 31 / 24

TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD

9AT

$38,200

$39,165

20 / 29 / 23

TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Technology Package

9AT

$42,100

$43,065

20 / 29 / 23

TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD A-Spec

9AT

$44,800

$45,765

20 / 29 / 23

TLX 3.5L V6 SH-AWD with Advance Package

9AT

$45,950

$46,915

20 / 29 / 23

About Acura
Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge ($965) and options. Dealer prices may vary.
2 MSRP plus $965 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.
3 Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineered-to-engage-the-2019-acura-tlx-hits-showrooms-300622223.html

SOURCE Acura

