Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Residential And Commercial Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the engineered wood products market and it is poised to grow by 6985.34 mn ft3 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, J M Huber Corp., Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., Raute Corp., Roseburg Forest Products Co., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing residential and commercial construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.
Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Engineered Wood Products Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Structural Wood I-beams
- Glued Laminated Timber
- LVL
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our engineered wood products market report covers the following areas:
- Engineered Wood Products Market size
- Engineered Wood Products Market trends
- Engineered Wood Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and durable flooring as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered wood products market growth during the next few years.
Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Engineered Wood Products Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Engineered Wood Products Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist engineered wood products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the engineered wood products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the engineered wood products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineered wood products market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type volume chart
- Structural wood I-beams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glued laminated timber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LVL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type volume chart
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boise Cascade Co.
- Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA
- J M Huber Corp.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
- Lowes Companies Inc.
- Patrick Industries Inc.
- Raute Corp.
- Roseburg Forest Products Co.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
- Weyerhaeuser Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
