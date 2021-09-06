Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Residential And Commercial Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boise Cascade Co., Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, J M Huber Corp., Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., Raute Corp., Roseburg Forest Products Co., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing residential and commercial construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Engineered Wood Products Market is segmented as below:

Type

Structural Wood I-beams



Glued Laminated Timber



LVL



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70872

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Woodworking Machines Market - Global woodworking machines market is segmented by application (furniture, construction, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wood Recycling Market - Global wood recycling market is segmented by material (paper and cardboard and waste wood) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our engineered wood products market report covers the following areas:

Engineered Wood Products Market size

Engineered Wood Products Market trends

Engineered Wood Products Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and durable flooring as one of the prime reasons driving the engineered wood products market growth during the next few years.

Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Engineered Wood Products Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Engineered Wood Products Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Engineered Wood Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineered wood products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineered wood products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineered wood products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineered wood products market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type volume chart

Structural wood I-beams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glued laminated timber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LVL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boise Cascade Co.

Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

J M Huber Corp.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Patrick Industries Inc.

Raute Corp.

Roseburg Forest Products Co.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/engineered-wood-products-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/engineered-wood-productsmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

