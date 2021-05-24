Engineerica Launches Virtual Features in its Events Management System

OVIEDO, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineerica Systems, a prominent national leader in event management software, announces its sophisticated virtual enrichment of Conference Tracker.

Conference Tracker has always been at the forefront of event management technology with the key automation of attendance tracking, and now hosts new state-of-the-art capabilities for virtual streaming. This includes direct Zoom integration, a revamp to the Virtual Exhibit Hall with modernized Virtual Booths, vastly integrated networking, interactive sponsorship capabilities, and more.

An example of a virtual booth in Conference Tracker.

This solution not only benefits organizers by upgrading the overall experience of event planning, but also streamlines the process for event operations such as online registration, badging, email marketing, continuing education credit tracking, certificate generation, and providing concrete analytics to help in planning future events.

The system can be used to create a more unified experience between in-person or virtual attendees with the Conference Attendee app. This Apple and Android app,offers easy access to live or recorded sessions, quick and easy access to session schedules, and integrated engagement tools such as real-time surveys, polls, social walls, and gamification.

The updated system also provides incredible revenue generation tools for exhibitors and sponsors through the sleek redesigned Virtual Exhibit Hall and Virtual Booths. There are multiple ad revenue generation streams including a new ad center that helps organizers monetize the virtual capabilities and bring higher value to their partners throughout the event.

"We witnessed firsthand the struggles and sacrifices our clients in the events industry had to make as the pandemic unfolded in this market last year. I'm very proud of how our team at Engineerica responded to this new environment by refining our industry-leading event management platform to ensure our clients can maximize success in their virtual and hybrid events," said Mon Nasser, CEO of Engineerica Systems. "Our goal is to help organizers create safe, secure, and best-in-class virtual, in-person, or hybrid experiences that deliver a solid return on investment."

About Engineerica: The company began as a computer engineering consulting firm in 1994 but quickly evolved and specialized in building powerful and robust event management systems for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Engineerica strives to provide premier products and best-in-class service to its clients. This exclusive focus on top quality products and services is the main driver behind its voluminous growth.

